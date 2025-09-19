Adobe Inc. $ADBE Stake Raised by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,942 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Adobe were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 46,806.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,990,767 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,147,049,000 after buying an additional 2,984,391 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 68.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,754,954,000 after buying an additional 1,856,544 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $607,443,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,482.7% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,298,389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,216,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,782,642,000 after buying an additional 961,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $367.46 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.04 and a 1 year high of $557.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $355.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Phillip Securities raised Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.