Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $608.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $611.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $588.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $548.47.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

