Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Buys Shares of 2,390 Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1,621.4% during the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,200. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,100. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.64.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $185.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $115.10 and a one year high of $186.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 1.58%.The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.01%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

