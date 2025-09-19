Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Shares Acquired by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 198.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,930 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 217,201,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,807,000 after buying an additional 10,782,297 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 33,030,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,320,000 after buying an additional 890,971 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,345,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,620,000 after buying an additional 479,820 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,479,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,497,000 after buying an additional 3,701,133 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,566,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,662,000 after buying an additional 2,942,434 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of SCHX opened at $26.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.61. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

