Marshall Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 296.4% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 12,702 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in General Dynamics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total value of $2,617,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,328,685.24. The trade was a 26.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total value of $10,634,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,244,518.40. The trade was a 42.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 275,020 shares of company stock valued at $86,414,503. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GD. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.78.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $324.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $315.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $330.18.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.27%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

