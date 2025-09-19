Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $2.20 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $6,644,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 40,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 24,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $2,359,239.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,999 shares in the company, valued at $5,776,592.09. This represents a 29.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $4,851,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,213 shares of company stock valued at $26,232,180. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $93.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.13. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $62.41 and a fifty-two week high of $99.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $169.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. William Blair downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

