Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.8% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE MA opened at $586.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $530.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $465.59 and a 12 month high of $601.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $576.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $558.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MA

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $536,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,440. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459,294. The trade was a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,717 shares of company stock valued at $22,684,831 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.