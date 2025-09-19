Carderock Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Carderock Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,814,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,912,594,000 after buying an additional 3,419,577 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Accenture by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,953,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,793,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490,569 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,378,000 after purchasing an additional 228,939 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,163,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,225,000 after purchasing an additional 126,548 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,129,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,600,470,000 after purchasing an additional 164,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $644,582.22. This trade represents a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. This trade represents a 21.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 0.7%

ACN stock opened at $239.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $235.83 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.52. The firm has a market cap of $150.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%.Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho set a $348.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.13.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

