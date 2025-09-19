Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 268 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Worth Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in International Business Machines by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc raised its position in International Business Machines by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.00.

IBM stock opened at $265.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $246.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $203.51 and a 1-year high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

