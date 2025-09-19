Kozak & Associates Inc. Sells 786 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Kozak & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,183 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $334.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $295.01 and its 200 day moving average is $366.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Bank of America boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (down from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Baird R W lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

