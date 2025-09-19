Oldfather Financial Services LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 0.8% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of BND stock opened at $74.40 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.10.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.