Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $36.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 646,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 6.3% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $36,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $60.21 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $172.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.