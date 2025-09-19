Brady Family Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Brady Family Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 308.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 48,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 36,578 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $244.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $245.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

