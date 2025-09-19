Canoe Financial LP Reduces Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Canoe Financial LP reduced its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,511,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 119,239 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 4.9% of Canoe Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $342,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $268.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $270.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.8348 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.67.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

