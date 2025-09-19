Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 162,611 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,456,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,611 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.64% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $4,056,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,238,000 after buying an additional 24,729,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,115 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,317,000 after buying an additional 3,757,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,206,000 after buying an additional 2,703,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $663.70 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $666.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $643.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $599.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

