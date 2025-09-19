YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $14.64 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $14,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,240,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,735,000 after purchasing an additional 499,981 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,717,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,567,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,949,000 after purchasing an additional 51,481 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,693,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,497,000 after purchasing an additional 88,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,360,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,259,000 after purchasing an additional 31,034 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $363.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $351.78 and its 200-day moving average is $327.63. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $264.17 and a fifty-two week high of $364.73.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

