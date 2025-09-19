Global Financial Private Client LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Global Financial Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 246,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after acquiring an additional 43,891 shares in the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $87.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.05. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

