YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 19,773 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,773 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,583,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040,373 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,194 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,883,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,829 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,348,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $87.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.05. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.