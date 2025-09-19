Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $681,215,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,984.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,038,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,996 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26,796.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,657,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $386,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,170 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,048.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $172,527,000 after purchasing an additional 675,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $159,029,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,133.74. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at $18,145,891.60. The trade was a 39.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $267.76 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.38 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.08.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

