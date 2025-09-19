Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Holdings Increased by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optima Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $176.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.24. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $190.00. The company has a market capitalization of $419.83 billion, a PE ratio of 589.92, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 2.59.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $29,020,656.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,611.04. The trade was a 99.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total transaction of $56,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,261,243.20. This represents a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,625,634 shares of company stock valued at $248,926,404 in the last three months. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.28.

Get Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.