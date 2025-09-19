Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Sold by Security National Bank

Security National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.7% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,889,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 677.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,088 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,588,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,408,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at $65,772,256.30. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total transaction of $238,938.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,462.80. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $267.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.46. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.38 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lowe’s Companies

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.