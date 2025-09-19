Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $359,000 Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,398.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,660,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,111,000. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.8%

ORLY opened at $103.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.43. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.33 and a 12-month high of $108.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.55 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on O’Reilly Automotive

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $500,303.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,925.32. This trade represents a 63.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $207,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,467.06. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.