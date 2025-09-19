Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Buys 529 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Republic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, BXM Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CocaCola Stock Down 0.9%

CocaCola stock opened at $66.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $285.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.24. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.93.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

