Grove Bank & Trust Has $1.36 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $407,190.61. Following the sale, the vice president owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,891.17. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $4,033,055.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,244,543.88. This trade represents a 43.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Dbs Bank raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of ADP opened at $290.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $301.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.18 and a 12 month high of $329.93. The company has a market capitalization of $117.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.