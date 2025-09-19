Deere & Company $DE Shares Bought by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 61,215.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,753,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,781,000 after buying an additional 1,750,163 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $571,073,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 97.1% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 733,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,442,000 after acquiring an additional 361,526 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $149,057,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,876,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,227,258,000 after acquiring an additional 286,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $476.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $494.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $387.03 and a 1 year high of $533.78. The company has a market capitalization of $128.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.27.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

