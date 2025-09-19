Peoples Bank KS Has $1.81 Million Stake in Visa Inc. $V

Peoples Bank KS decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.2% of Peoples Bank KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,082,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $56,452,949,000 after buying an additional 1,677,088 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Visa by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,987,013 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,654,189,000 after buying an additional 726,299 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Visa by 38,416.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,761,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,173,271,000 after buying an additional 14,723,050 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Visa by 7.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 14,277,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,003,569,000 after buying an additional 955,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Visa by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,675,220 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,442,157,000 after buying an additional 434,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.96.
Visa Stock Down 2.2%
Shares of V opened at $338.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $620.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $268.23 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $345.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.05%.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
