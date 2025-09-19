Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,399 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 3.8% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $65,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 38,416.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,761,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,173,271,000 after acquiring an additional 14,723,050 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $3,518,533,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,689,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,082,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $56,452,949,000 after buying an additional 1,677,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Visa by 17.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,979,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,847,953,000 after buying an additional 1,651,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $338.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $345.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.23 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 price objective (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.96.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

