Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 6,983 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,983 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 12,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $93.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.07. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $93.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

