TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. Sells 85 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,047 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Adobe by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 28,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,070,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $782,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Melius downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.63.

Adobe Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $367.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.04 and a 12-month high of $557.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

