Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of MU opened at $168.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.47. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $170.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.29%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $11,625,142.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 201,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,264,399.74. This trade represents a 31.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $2,502,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 166,353 shares in the company, valued at $20,812,423.83. This represents a 10.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,946 shares of company stock valued at $34,242,567. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

