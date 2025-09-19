The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Acquired by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $804.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $736.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $636.45. The company has a market cap of $243.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.38 and a fifty-two week high of $807.28.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $665.00.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total transaction of $5,406,197.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,469,493.60. This trade represents a 28.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total transaction of $4,706,944.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 126,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,876,426.56. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

