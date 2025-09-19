Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 670 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of VTV opened at $185.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $186.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.85.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.