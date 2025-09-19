Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 670 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000.
Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of VTV opened at $185.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $186.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.85.
Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
