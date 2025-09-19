Trust Point Inc. Sells 386 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Trust Point Inc. cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the first quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.91.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $161.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.59 and its 200 day moving average is $167.85. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.12 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

