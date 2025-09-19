Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Purchases 376 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.4% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Finally, Nepc LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 761,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,865,000 after acquiring an additional 113,493 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $185.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.65 and its 200 day moving average is $173.85. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $186.37. The company has a market cap of $145.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.