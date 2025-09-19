Marshall Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 892 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on American Express from $348.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.20.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total value of $15,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,191.50. The trade was a 82.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 16,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $5,011,520.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,764.83. The trade was a 65.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,996 shares of company stock worth $85,261,270. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $341.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.94. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $342.47. The stock has a market cap of $237.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

