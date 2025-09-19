Perkins Coie Trust Co Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,232 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 17,886 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 530,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $277,641,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 862 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 277,916 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $145,559,000 after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE:UNH opened at $334.74 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $630.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (down previously from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.