International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Stock Holdings Increased by Global Financial Private Client LLC

Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 1.2% of Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 41.5% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock opened at $265.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $246.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $296.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.11.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

