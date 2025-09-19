Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires 626 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 139,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 96.5% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Moller Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 2,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 64,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Melius Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.76.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $113.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $485.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.27. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

