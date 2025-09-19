Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $25.08 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,676 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,300 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.2% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $25,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $904,542,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 788,808 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,727,000 after purchasing an additional 28,204 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $215,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 11.4% in the second quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 28,892 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $68.68 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.10. The firm has a market cap of $271.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $651,547.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 161,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,766,689.20. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $212,739.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,167.04. This trade represents a 9.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,104. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

