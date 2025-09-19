American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,937 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.13% of American Tower worth $131,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $72,706,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Shum Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 97,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,215,000 after purchasing an additional 54,360 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 231,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,487,000 after purchasing an additional 27,194 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $193.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. American Tower Corporation has a one year low of $172.51 and a one year high of $238.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.07. The company has a market cap of $90.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.19, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%.The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 247.27%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,130.25. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. HSBC downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 target price on American Tower and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.73.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

