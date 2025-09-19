Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,130 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.9% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 596 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $603,462.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 237,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,811,173. This represents a 3.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $29,211.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,746.75. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,104 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $68.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.10. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The company has a market capitalization of $271.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

