SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Sold by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 71.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,421 shares during the quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 9,627.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,321,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,419,000 after buying an additional 4,277,158 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,812,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,987,000 after acquiring an additional 650,315 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.2% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,453,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,381 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,963,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,575,000 after purchasing an additional 234,799 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5,842.9% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,868,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,782 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of BIL stock opened at $91.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.29 and a 12 month high of $91.82.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

