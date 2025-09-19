Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,438 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $904,542,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 37.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,898,722,000 after buying an additional 12,775,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $750,495,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,144.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120,886 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,140,000 after buying an additional 7,468,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7,096.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,718,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $414,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. CICC Research began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $68.68 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.14 and its 200-day moving average is $64.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $502,035.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 161,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,792,454.28. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $212,739.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 31,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,167.04. The trade was a 9.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,439 shares of company stock worth $4,369,104 over the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

