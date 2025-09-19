Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $23.35 Million Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 493,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 4.3% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $23,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baird R W lowered shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $52.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average is $44.45. The stock has a market cap of $386.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $52.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.75%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.