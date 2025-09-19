Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Increases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 7.3% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $141.52 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $142.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.29 and its 200-day moving average is $131.02. The company has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

