Pachira Investments Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Pachira Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.7% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $4,632,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 480,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,603,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.1%

LMT stock opened at $473.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $458.94. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.