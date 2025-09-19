Canoe Financial LP Decreases Stock Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Canoe Financial LP cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $42,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Chubb by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,081,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Evercore ISI set a $312.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.06.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB opened at $274.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $252.16 and a one year high of $306.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.84 and its 200-day moving average is $283.08.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.Chubb’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

