YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Chevron by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Chevron by 662.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Chevron by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $14,537,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.05.

Chevron Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $158.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $274.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.03%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

