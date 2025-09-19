Brady Family Wealth LLC Has $541,000 Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Brady Family Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $5,138,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 379.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.92.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.09, for a total transaction of $27,463,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,951,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,337,668.45. This represents a 7.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.62, for a total transaction of $280,992.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,293.52. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,730 shares of company stock worth $42,171,892. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICE opened at $171.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.29 and a twelve month high of $189.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

