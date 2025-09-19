CWC Advisors LLC. Sells 614 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

CWC Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,598 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. CWC Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its stake in Walt Disney by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 96,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,373,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $114.90 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $206.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

